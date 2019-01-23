Track Of The Day 24/1 - TARANTINA

TARANTINA works from home, a space she feels comfortable in.

Perhaps that's why her songwriting is so open, matching chrome-plated electronics to confessional lyricism.

Recently making a star turn on BBC Radio, she spent the bulk of last year working as lead vocalist with Leftfield, while also hitting the road alongside Nadine Shah as a solo artist.

2019 promises much, with TARANTINA set to release her 'ORGANS' EP this Spring.

Lead track 'Hunter' airs on Clash, a vibrant, visceral return, all blood red sonics and a passionate vocal that grips hold of each word.

She explains: "'Hunter' is about that feeling in the pit of your stomach, a gut instinct you get when you know someone you love is hiding something from you..."

A taut, intense electronic workout, 'Hunter' is sheer TARANTINA - tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.