Track Of The Day 2/4 - Skinny Malone

Hackney rapper Skinny Malone has this sort of magnetism around him.

Live shows are absolute bedlam, with his electrifying persona linking to fan adoration to create mosh pits wherever he lands.

New single 'We Don't Know Him' blasts back against beg friends, the sort of people who dial him up at the 11th hour demanding space on the guest list.

The muscular production nods towards grime while ploughing its own furrow, while Skinny Malone's touch with the mic remains supreme.

The video finds the rapper joined by some friends for a polite party, but things soon take a twist for the unexpected.

Tune in below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.