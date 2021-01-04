Track Of The Day 2/4 - Jessica Wilde

Jessica Wilde speaks her truth.

The soulful UK riser uses music to connect with her feelings, to remove herself from the outside world and explore her inner depths.

A flurry of singles put her on the R&B map, with new release 'BODY' oozing confidence.

A song about self-love and self-empowerment, it finds Jessica shrugging off the attention of teasing men who only want something physical.

Aiming to locate something deeper on her own terms, 'BODY' is a seductive jewel from the R&B voice.

Jessica Wilde purrs: “If all you want is my body, then imma find somebody, who wants no body but me...”

The full video is online now, and it finds the newcomer in her own realm - tune in now.

