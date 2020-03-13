Track Of The Day 23/9 - Marie Noreger

Marie Noreger's songwriting is a case of cultural transference.

Transposing R&B aspects within an acoustic framework, she's able to flip tropes on their head, uncovering fresh pathways in the process.

Still only 23 years old, the Norwegian's debut EP is set to land in January 2021, and the long journey was kicked off last month with debut single 'Adore'.

New cut 'Soulfully High' is out now, and it's a beautiful return, with the slender arrangement based on that nimble acoustic guitar line.

Superbly controlled, her breathy vocal is supremely evocative, channelling left-field R&B but in a distinctly different context.

Recorded alongside Kim Ofstad at his home studio, 'Soulfully High' is a fine expression of what Marie Noreger wants to achieve.

Tune in now.

