Track Of The Day 23/8 - Keeya Keys

Keeya Keys has lived his true life this summer.

Casting off the clouds of lockdown, the irrepressible UK rapper has delivered a slew of care-free bangers, reminding us that there really is life beyond COVID.

Linking up with Conducta on the Euros-themed '4-4-2' it seems that the producer's love of vintage UKG has rubbed off on the MC.

New single 'Ridiculous' has a taste of that 2-step bounce with Keeya Keys aiming for something direct, up-front, and - perhaps above all - fun.

Completely addictive, it bursts out of the traps and then accelerates to the finish, it's colourful delivery backed by a suitably rambunctious video.

