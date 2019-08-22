Track Of The Day 23/8 - Julian Lamadrid

Julian Lamadrid was born and raised in Dubai, the son of Mexican expats.

The split between culture at home and the culture around him was stark, and the shift forced him to use music as a means to navigate this.

Delving into the lucid colours of 80s synth pop, he fuses this theatrical sense with itchy beats that lean towards hip-hop.

Forging the bedrock of his musical imagination, Julian Lamadrid is ready to step away from this, moving into fresh realms of exploration.

New single 'Die Young' is a potent return, a dazzling pop exposition that features a frenzied, undeniably charismatic vocal.

“Every aspect of ‘Die Young’ grows and gradually drifts into insanity,” says Julian. “My demented auto-tuned vocals steer into anger and chaos as I lose control. The intensity of the music climbs until finally we are presented with the true meaning: I know you wanna burn, burn, burn, like a fabulous yellow Roman candle, I know you want to live fast and die young, but just hold on tight for one more night, cause I need you baby...."

