Track Of The Day 23/7 - Night Tapes

'In Poly Amber'
Robin Murray
News
23 · 07 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 23 · 07 · 2021
0

Each song from new project Night Tapes seems to take a while to come into focus.

You can almost hear the individual musicians finding their way, gradually finessing each idea, and sharpening their techniques.

New single 'In Poly Amber' grew from lengthy, languid evening sessions, with house mates Max Doohan, Sam Richards and Iiris Vesik embarking on freeform jams.

Dream pop meets opaque electronics, Night Tapes recall the crystalline sheen of the Italians Do It Better roster, while retaining a hand-made, DIY touch.

Indeed, there's a slight lo-fi element to 'In Poly Amber' - as though it's been built from a dream only half-recalled.

A vibrant preview of incoming project 'Download Spirit', it comes equipped with some crepuscular timed visuals.

A video that seems to envelope you, there's something truly intriguing at work in Night Tapes.

Tune in now.

- - -

Night Tapes
track of the day
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next