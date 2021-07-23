Track Of The Day 23/7 - Night Tapes

Each song from new project Night Tapes seems to take a while to come into focus.

You can almost hear the individual musicians finding their way, gradually finessing each idea, and sharpening their techniques.

New single 'In Poly Amber' grew from lengthy, languid evening sessions, with house mates Max Doohan, Sam Richards and Iiris Vesik embarking on freeform jams.

Dream pop meets opaque electronics, Night Tapes recall the crystalline sheen of the Italians Do It Better roster, while retaining a hand-made, DIY touch.

Indeed, there's a slight lo-fi element to 'In Poly Amber' - as though it's been built from a dream only half-recalled.

A vibrant preview of incoming project 'Download Spirit', it comes equipped with some crepuscular timed visuals.

A video that seems to envelope you, there's something truly intriguing at work in Night Tapes.

Tune in now.

- - -