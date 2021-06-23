Track Of The Day 23/6 - Morly

Morly's creativity seems to encourage a kind of non-lingual communication.

Emotions are transmitted in a silent way, with her ethereal constructions emitting a zen-like sense of calm.

Debut album 'Til I Start Speaking' will be released on August 23rd, and it finds Morly baring her soul, laying her experiences out there for the world to see.

New single 'Dance To You' is an opaque alt-pop wonder, rooted in that breathy, mellifluous vocal.

Produced by long-time collaborator Christopher Stracey, it finds the Minneapolis-hailing, UK based singer finding space for a soft exhalation.

We're able to share the video, a collaborative construction with director Lawrence Pumfrey and choreographer Katya Bourviski.

The dream-like shoot places Morly centre-stage, reacting to the room around her and the emotional environment she finds herself in.

Morly comments...

“The video was born of conversations with some very talented friends. We shot the video at the Longfield Hall community center in Camberwell—the way we shot it was very inspired by the room itself, with its peeling green paint and beautiful curved wall of windows opposite the stage. I was somewhat intimidated to join the choreography alongside such incredible professional dancers, but part of the narrative is my struggle to keep up, to find my place amongst it all, so we actually wanted to incorporate a few of my missteps.”

Tune in now.

'Til I Start Speaking' will be released on August 23rd.

