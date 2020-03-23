Track Of The Day 23/3 - Larkin Poe

Nashville-via-Atlanta duo Larkin Poe moved back into the spotlight a few weeks back, exiting the studio with their new album in hand.

Set to be released on May 1st, 'Self-Made Man' is a testament to their dogged autonomy - it's even being released on their own label.

Sisterly pairing Rebecca and Megan Lovell unite once more, pushing their music into raw new places.

With the record incoming, Larkin Poe have shared their biting, fantastically emphatic new single 'She's A Self Made Man'.

Out now, its crunching guitar palette is augmented by flashes of sterling Americana, hearkening to their Nashville base.

“Life is all about balance,”says Rebecca. “Sometimes it’s sweet, sometimes it’s sour. With ‘She’s A Self Made Man,’ I wanted to write a song about the up-and-down ride that Megan and I have been on for the past 10 years of building Larkin Poe.”

“It’s hard to know who you are and it can take time to figure out what your purpose is, but I feel thankful that in recent years, my own feelings have started to click and make sense. Knowing and accepting yourself: that is empowerment.”

We've got first play of the video - tune in now.

