Track Of The Day 23/3 - Eliza Shaddad

Eliza Shaddad is operating on a different level to most songwriters.

The daughter of a Sudanese astrophysicist and a Scottish diplomat, she's a multi-linguist with a philosophy degree - and that's before we even begin to explore her music.

Swirling layers of sound, her folk-hewn artistry draws on different aspects of her rich heritage, while pursuing a singular path.

Recorded at home in Cornwall with producer Ben Jackson, new single 'Blossom' is a gorgeous experience, one that is worth savouring.

Lyrically refulgent and musically gorgeous, 'Blossom' is the work of an artist in her element.

Veering from classical guitar elements to that potent vocal melody, Eliza conjures waves of sound that wash over you with palpable grace.

Airing first on Clash, it's a sign of her continued vitality, and Eliza Shaddad's ability to ask difficult questions of her art.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jodie Canwell

