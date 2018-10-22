Track Of The Day 23/10 - San Cisco

San Cisco seem to have pure, white sunlight billowing through their music.

Blissful power pop, the Fremantle group match carefully sculpted songwriting against wonderfully fresh production, a glistening mixture that beguiles at every turn.

New single 'When I Dream' is out now, with frontman Jordi Davieson and Australian model Gabriella Brooks taking the lead in the stylish video.

Embarking on a mysterious search, the Tarantino-esque clip was filmed on location in the Joshua Tree area of California.

Kristofski directs the cool-as-hell video, and it epitomises the dangerous glamour of their shimmering West Coast sound.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.