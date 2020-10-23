Track Of The Day 23/10 - HIRA

HIRA is a name that tends to flicker in the darkness, illuminating flashes of light that scorch out of the gloom.

The London based artist is an affiliate of the Paul Institute, the free-flowing creative project helmed by Jai and AK Paul.

Largely silent for about two years now, HIRA moves back into our lives with a double single, a pairing of soulful alt-pop jewels that match nostalgic tropes to future-facing inquisition.

'Don't Question It!' is loosely an R&B song, albeit one where the processed guitar sounds plunge into the frozen climes of a distant future.

We've opted for 'Just When I' which re-tools New Jack Swing for a sci-fi dystopia, a highly unconventional take on an often under-rated sound.

More of this, please...

Tune in now.

