Track Of The Day 23/1 - Sex Cells

Sex Cells make twisted sounds for twisted times.

The duo - Matt Kilda and Willow Vincent - formed in a rehearsal room back in 2015, moving from DIY space to DIY space.

Loosely connected to South East London, the pair's somewhat reduced living circumstances connected to their gritty live performances.

Dance music for outsiders, Sex Cells hark back to the Mudd Club and 99 Records, while pursuing a voice that intimately connects to London.

A flurry of singles followed, these deviant pieces of avant pop digitalism that burrowed a hole into the underground.

Lauded by the late Pete Shelley, the pair decamped to Eastbourne to focus on their debut album, with the results incoming.

'That's Life' is a startling mini-manifesto, and it finds Sex Cells working with real determination and intensity.

Stripped back and ultra minimal, the duo's wiry, punk-edged sound reaches its apogee on 'Deranged', a devilish siren call that stamps its point home.

A sign of what's to come, it marks Sex Cells out as a vital voice in subterranean London music.

Tune in now.

