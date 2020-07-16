Track Of The Day 2/3 - Ida Mae

Blues-driven two-piece Ida Mae seem to tap into something primal.

The duo's much-praised 'Raining For You' EP landed last year, and demonstrated their stripped down, super-visceral template.

Reminiscent of those early Kills records, Ida Mae's next step was to escape to Nashville, constructing their new album in the Music City.

Out soon, title track 'Click Click Domino' airs through Clash, a dynamic, whiskey-soaked dalliance with fellow outsider Marcus King.

Shot through with 12 bar thrills and illicit behaviour, it was "written kind of as a knee jerk song," they explain.

Ida Mae comment: "The unfiltered noise of social media, concerns surrounding social engineering, the lack of emotional connection and physical disconnection gets to all of us. We all know how easy it is to falsify an image, be it in fashion / politics / or any aspect of your everyday and in a lot of people's lives it has become a necessity to play into it."

"I wanted to write the lyrics to â€˜Click Click Dominoâ€™ almost as Twitter statements, counting characters, making a short sharp stream of consciousness commentary."

The riff was inspired by Southern soul and gospel legend Pop Staples - or the Staples Singers - before slowing morphing into something that in my mind almost echoed moments of Peter Greenâ€™s Fleetwood Mac. It kicked up a gear when Marcus King came over and we stood side by side, soloing call and response guitar lines over the outro. The attitude of his playing was perfect."

We've got first play of the new video - dive in below.

Photo Credit:Â Zach Pigg

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â