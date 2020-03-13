Track Of The Day 22/9 - Butterfly Ali

Titus Makin is one of the most in-demand actors in North America, someone whose ebullient persona seems to bounce out of the screen.

He's also a musician, with these twin loves - songwriting and acting - helping to shape him, locating a funnel for his emotions.

Using the name Butterfly Ali, his new single '5 Minutes' is an explosive indication of what's to come.

It's a fun-fuelled funk blaster, one that puts us in mind of Anderson .Paak mixed up with some old school flavours.

The finger-snapping rhythm is backed by that rock solid bass, while production comes from Sam Barsh.

A song dominated by that extrovert vocal, '5 Minutes' positively explodes from the speakers.

He comments: "'5 Minutes' feels to me like the song we all need to just jam out to after a hard day of work and struggles. It's that let your hair down and get funky kind of song. It identifies with all the times we as humans have to keep a tight rein on our tongue and have a little patience with all this crazy world presents. I got five minutes then I'm moving on... not gonna let you stress me out."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Allen Henson

