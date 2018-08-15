Track Of The Day 22/8 - Juls

No one sound has ever truly dominated London.

Just as the city itself is a seething mesh of streets, avenues, boroughs, and communities, London is home to a huge number of styles, different forms of musical expression.

Right now, afrobeats is enjoying a huge influence over much of the rap music coming out of the capital, and Juls has worked tirelessly to furnish its rise.

That said, the Londoner has always been driven by a huge number of different styles, blending these together to craft his own voice.

“I don’t want to be the go-to guy when you just want afrobeats,” he commented recently. “I grew up listening to a lot of music. With this project that I’m working on, I want to show different elements of what I’m doing.”

New single 'Normal' rides a stripped down grime-centric instrumental, with Juls refusing to hold back on one of his rawest moments yet.

Kojey Radical is on hand to amplify the energy, two distinct, impossible to categorise talents combining on something genuinely special.

Juls adds: “When ‘Pow’ came on, or ‘Next Hype’, you'd lose your mind... Those are timeless records. Kojey heard the beat and then did the song in 15 minutes.”

Tune in now.

