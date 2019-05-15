Track Of The Day 22/8 - Déyyess

22 · 08 · 2019

Déyyess is a competitor, someone who will do anything to make her voice heard.

A keen footballer as a teen, Arsenal offered her terms but she turned it down, vowing to focus on her music.

Blistering pop delighted with a theatrical feel and ruthless honesty, she seems to sit somewhere between the twin poles of King Princess and Kate Bush.

A full EP drops this Friday - August 22nd - collecting some of those ultra-infectious, completely daring early singles.

'No Man's Land' is a bold, bright return, the perfect platform for her explicit twilight-pop mixture.

A daring, sensual ode to amour, it's about that moment when the argument subsides and the passion begins.

About the track, Déyyess says: “It's about make up sex. Forgetting all your issues and problems - like let's just f*** and it'll all be fine.”

Tune in now.

