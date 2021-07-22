Track Of The Day 22/7 - TOPS

Montreal outfit TOPS have quietly, carefully produced a catalogue laden with emphatic alt-pop moments.

A project that hinges on the communication between songwriting duo David Carriere and Jane Penny, they're capable of moving from bleached out yacht pop to lush synths, all applied with an unerring directness.

Lockdown cancelled the band's touring plans, with TOPS spending the bulk of 2020 rehearsing and working on fresh material.

Escaping from their studio to lay out plans for North American shows, the Montreal band have sneaked out a new single.

In true TOPS style, 'Party Again' is a low-key banger with its choppy guitar lines undermining a breathy vocal.

Cute and buoyant, it leans on those glitzy 80s influences while retaining a slightly raw, lo-fi feel.

TOPS explain...

“Last spring when all our tours got cancelled most of us ended up in Montreal and we spent the summer writing and recording some new songs. The song we’re sharing today - 'Party Again' - seemed too appropriate to not use it to announce our rescheduled dates. The song is about missing someone that you only see when you go out...”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Shelby Fenlon

