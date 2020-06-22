Track Of The Day 22/6 - Mai Kino

Portuguese born, London based talent Mai Kino has a defined sense of aesthetic.

Potent electronic pop with a sweeping use of imagination, she's unafraid to dive into the personal.

New EP 'Dopamine' is incoming, a document that underlines the immediacy of her music, alongside its rather untraceable qualities.

'Lungs' is a case in point - at times surreal and at others direct, it playfully moves from pole to pole, while tracing a personal path.

"'Lungs' started with an image in my head, of people living underwater…" Mai Kino says, before adding: "I wrote it a while ago but in many ways it mirrors what’s going on in the world at the moment..."

Gorgeous digi-pop that conjures an extra-sensory realm, 'Lungs' is our Track Of The Day.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.