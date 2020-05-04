Track Of The Day 22/4 - Raphael Futura

Raphael Futura is making lush, genre-less music.

An artist who weaves together hip-hop beats, R&B harmonies, and lush electronic production, his club-focussed songwriting has pangs of subtle introversion.

Working with Kitsune, Raphael's new album is set to land later this year, with 'Riviera' broadening and deepening his approach.

'Take A Chance' is the latest preview from the LP, and its hazy atmospherics is shot through with suggestion.

Dappled in sunlight, 'Take A Chance' is about seizing the moment, a carpe diem jammer that emphasises his songwriting subtleties.

He comments:

'Take A Chance' is a romantic reminder that by taking a chance with a someone, we can overcome our fears and discover something new about ourselves. Sometimes you need a little push to get you out of your comfort zone and realize what you might be missing.

'Take A Chance' was the very first song I wrote for myself and I also used it as a vehicle to bring something new out of me. I took a chance at writing this song and it helped me find the path of the album; the reward is always in a form of risk.

Tune in now.

