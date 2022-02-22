Track Of The Day 22/2 - Naima Bock

Naima Bock sounds like no one else around.

Early cuts such as her wonderful '30 Degrees' and a cover of the Brazilian classic 'Berimbau' marked her out from the pack, a songwriter of unusual breadth and precision.

Striking up a partnership with producer Joel Burton, she's able to blend a myriad of influences - her Brazilian heritage, Windmill post-punk exploration, a fondness for 'classic' songwriting' - into something potent, and whole.

A headline show is incoming at London's Lexington, taking place on May 23rd with Naima Bock breaking cover to share something new.

Gorgeous yet surreal, intoxicating yet thoroughly raw, 'Every Morning' seems to encapsulate the strange creative halo that lingers on Naima Bock's work.

She describes: "I wrote this song whilst travelling, it was initially a stupid song about having some horrible eye infection and the chorus line was ‘itchy itchy eyes’. Then someone told me the melody was nice so I (naturally) reached into the barrel of neurosis and scooped out a gewey bunch of regret and nostalgia which resulted in the lyrics of ‘Every Morning’. Since then, the only thing I’ve learnt is that people are the same. I’ve tried to stop lying but the white one slips out occasionally, I’ve tried to stop this too."

"Leaving people is also difficult, this song points to a very specific period in my life which consisted of tearing away from friends that I loved. It is not a song about romance, it is a song about the ending of friendships and how that can be just as much, if not more, painful. Producer Joel Burton wrote the beautiful outro melody in which we wanted to convey a sense of being at sea, alone but content."

Built around those soothing vocals, 'Every Morning' obeys its own whims, searching out for its own path - tune in now.

Photo Credit: El Hardwick

- - -