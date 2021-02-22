Track Of The Day 22/2 - Hedda Mae

Bergen pop force Hedda Mae doesn't hold back.

Each aspect of her music is turned up to maximum, retooling those Noughties pop tropes into something vivid and future-facing.

Fresh from her 'Introducing: Hedda Mae' EP, the Norwegian star returns to her Millennial influences on dazzling new single 'Take It Or Leave It'.

Fusing nostalgia with explicit creativity, it's a daring return, one that finds Hedda slicing the past open to uncover the future.

We're able to share the full video before anyone else - crafted by Brusjan Films, it incorporates those 00s pop culture reference points in a phenomenally fresh way.

"I came to this [video] in a brainstorming session with Brusjan," says Hedda. "The vast majority of the references are taken from artists and songs that I grew up with, and thus have a special relationship with. We picked out scenes we were going to recreate from videos and songs that in my eyes are iconic, and most of the references were a no-brainer for me!"

Ã˜ivind Bolstad, MD at Brusjan adds: "N*Sync's 'Bye Bye Bye' was our favourite to recreate. The whole process wasnâ€™t exactly difficult but it was extremely time-consuming - the rendering time for each of the scenes was up to 16 hours!"

Tune in now.

