Track Of The Day 22/11 - Stereo Honey

Stereo Honey have never been too concerned with the surface.

Sure, their songs sound great - nuggets of melody, shards of pop-flecked indie - but it's what lies beneath that perpetually fascinates them.

New EP 'What Makes A Man' is their second to date. Landing on Friday (November 23rd) it's a beautiful return, continually fixated by the theme of modern masculinity, it's various threads, insecurities, and faults.

We're able to share new song 'A Place Called Home' - the final preview to emerge from the EP, it also may be the best.

A co-write with Rhys Lewis, it dwells on insecurities, emotional honesty, and the importance of simply accepting yourself.

The band's Pete Restrick explains:

"'A Place Called Home' is a track we wrote together with Rhys Lewis. As a band, we’ve never done a co-write with another artist before and we were really excited to work with such a talented, humble, and honest musician. The lyrics for this song were pretty agonising to write in places and the result of many hours of conversation between Rhys and I... plus many glasses of wine."

"We’re really proud of the result. 'A Place Called Home' is a song about emotional honesty, about our reluctance to be ourselves around other people and the ease with which we slip into performative roles that can be unhealthy."

Tune in now.

