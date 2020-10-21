Track Of The Day 22/10 - Mulay

Mulay is a new voice within the alt-R&B universe, someone who picks up on the varied strands of future-facing soul music permeating culture right now.

A songwriter whose unique, original stance has won acclaim from COLORS, amongst others, she featured on viral smash 'Flames' with Tender Games.

Matching the kaleidoscopic feel of down-tempo trip-hop production to velvet R&B musicality, Mulay is building towards her new EP.

Due out in early 2021, 'ANTRACYTE' is led by this beautiful new single, a puncture point into the universe Mulay has built.

'SHAME' offers an intricate, nuanced, and textured emotional experience, one led forward by her gorgeous vocal delivery.

Each note counts with Mulay, allowing her breathless minimalism to push through to new points.

We're able to share the video in full - tune in below.