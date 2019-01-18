Track Of The Day 22/1 - Heavy Heart

Heavy Heart have a lightness of touch that makes their music entirely enticing.

Dreamy harmonies matched to a guitar kick, the biting effects are laden against melodies as soft as candyfloss.

With a new EP out in Spring the London four-piece are set to make waves in 2019, with each show only serving to place yet more hype on their shoulders.

Lead single 'Bed Bug' epitomises their light-shade, sweet-sour dichotomy, with the guitar riff dragging itself out of the speaker in a stupor.

The vocals smear themselves across your memory, the delicately fading colour handled by co-producer Gabe Wax.

Tune in below.

