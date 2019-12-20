Track Of The Day 22/1 - CIEL

Brighton is a city that exudes music from every pore, with each and every street, road, and crescent seeming to house all manner of artists, vagabonds, and wayward souls.

The south coast is now where Dutch musician Michelle Hindriks calls home, attracted by the loose knit bohemia and endless creative opportunities.

Gathering like minds around her, she gradually brought her own ideas into focus, resulting in the formation of CIEL.

A new group with a new vision, the band's potent sense of purpose pushes their gossamer indie pop to a fresh level.

Shoegaze textures with some gorgeous pop flourishes, CIEL have already attracted word-of-mouth hype following support sets alongside Hatchie and Penelope Isles.

Debut EP 'Movement' lands this Spring, following sessions overseen by Penelope Isles’ Jack Wolter.

Lead single 'The Shore' is the perfect starting point, this endlessly evocative slice of guitar pop that comes drenched in a beautiful poignancy.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jantina Talsma

