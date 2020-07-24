Track Of The Day 2/2 - Caoilfhionn Rose

There's an element of space in the music of Caoilfhionn Rose that seems to allow for countless definitions.

Work to truly lose yourself in, her melodic openness is matched to pointed lyricism, an affecting directness when it comes to matters of the soul.

New album 'Truly' lands on April 9th via Gondwana Records, utilising a palette that moves from dream pop to traces of jazz.

Co-produced by Kier Stewart of The Durutti Column, work on the record followed a period of ill health for the Manchester songwriter.

She comments: "Coming back to creating after being unwell was challenging but also therapeutic. This record marks a difficult time of my life and writing it helped get me through that. I am really grateful to have music as an outlet."

New single 'Flourish' was a key part of this journey, a meditative song that concentrates on being in the present, and allowing peace to come upon you. The glorious vocal recalls aspects of Slowdive or even Galaxie 500, scarcely raising its tone above an evocative whisper.

Beautifully exposed minimalism, it's a gorgeous, deeply immersive listen. Caoilfhionn Rose describes...

“‘Flourish’ is about looking forwards with hope and possibility, ‘let it flow away, let it turn around and flourish’. It’s about finding peace and feeling wonder again. ’Flourish’ hints at the ideas of what could be, how things can unfold if you let go ‘and just be here’.”

Tune in now.

