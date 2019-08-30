Track Of The Day 21/8 - Kat Cunning

Kat Cunning is a true multi-hyphenate.

An artist who works in film and music, they apply the same sense of dedication and passion to everything they do.

Recently playing a live set on Twitch, Kat unveiled a raft of new material, creating a minor web-bound earthquake in the process.

An EP is in the works, but they are currently focussed on brand new single 'Supernova (tigers blud)'.

Produced by Sir Nolan and Simon Says, it's a dazzling return, setting Kat Cunning's voice in a majestic pop setting. Amid the strident guitars and flecks of electronics, their voice continually rushes upwards to the surface.

Kat comments...

I wrote this song while I was falling for a girl who I knew would break my heart. She was beautiful to me like a Supernova (a big rainbow ball of gas exploding into iridescence) and I knew that my draw to her could only leave me with my face hair singed off.

The lyrics are an expression of the bravado and masculinity I embody when I am falling for a girl. I wrote it to celebrate that power of love - how it can make us feel 3x our size and even over-promise things we have no control over.

I hope it accompanies the lovers who would rather burn at the hands of something supernatural than watch through a telescope a million miles removed.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Lader

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.