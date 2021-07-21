Track Of The Day 21/7 - Rosie Alena

Rosie Alena found herself in a dark place.
As personal doubts set in, she began to look at music in a fresh light, searching for something different.
The South London songwriter stumbled across The Art Of Happiness, a seminal tome by the Dalai Lama and Howard C. Cutler.
Page after page seemed to resonate with her, and illuminated her work in a completely new way.
New single 'The Light' documents this process, tracing Rosie Alena's movement from a situation of self-doubt to broader awareness.
There's a beatific glow to the song, one that blasts away the "personal darkness" that had beset her.
Rosie explains: "For me, the song acts as an affirmation: envisioning a more hopeful, happier and grounded self; seeing the light outside our windows both literally and metaphorically..."
A gorgeous listen,'The Light' moves from blunt spoken word to jazz elements, pushed ahead by Rosie Alena's enormously expressive vocal.
Check out 'The Light' below.
