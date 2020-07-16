Track Of The Day 21/7 - CARTER

LA riser CARTER is rapidly coming to grips with his own potential.

His storming, breakout EP 'Of(f) Course' made waves, with the songwriter fusing cutting edge R&B with caramel soft soul, hip-hop and trap, all while offering a personal journey.

Taking a step forwards, the 19 year old polymath is ready to unleash his new single.

Out in a matter of hours, 'Trust In Issues' airs first on Clash, and it's a buoyant, snappy piece of R&B songwriting.

There are elements of Frank Ocean at his direct or even someone more commercial like Usher, but this is fragmented through CARTER's own lens.

Highly personal but eager to look ever-outwards, 'Trust In Issues' is a bold return, the sound of an artist working without inhibitions.

From the soulful vocal to the digi-leaning production, it's an emphatic statement from a songwriter still not out of his teens.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.