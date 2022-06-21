Track Of The Day 21/6 - Talos

Talos is a rare talent.

A songwriter with a real gift of communication, he seems able to speak the truth in a clear, concise way.

2019's outstanding full length 'Far Out Dust' pushed his name internationally, and he spent time in the past 12 months building a follow up.

Out on October 7th, news of his incoming album 'Dear Chaos' was accompanied by three intimate UK shows, which sold out in a matter of minutes.

New single 'All Ours' is a hypnotic return, opening in spacious, luxurious form, before building to something dynamic, and potent.

Recorded at his home studio, there's a colossal sense of ambition to 'All Ours' with Talos continually pushing himself into fresh emotional spheres.

Talos comments...

“'All Ours' is about hope, and the destructive nature of it. It’s also about resilience and about walking with someone through the hardest of times. I've watched someone place limitless hope in another and be continually let down. And it was crushing.”

“Sometimes we get to bear witness to another's tempest, and the only thing we can do is offer to be an accomplice on those climbs.”

We're able to share the bold visuals, tune in below.

Photo Credit: Anna Mággy

- - -