Track Of The Day 21/6 - Black Pumas

Black Pumas began as an attempt to do something new.

Grammy-winning guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada had a vision in mind, but when he met 27-year-old newcomer Eric Burton it became a reality.

Murky, hip-hop leaning beats aligned to songwriting that melts together folk and rock textures, the Austin duo hit on an addictive formula right at the first writing session.

The duo's debut album is out now, and with UK dates slated for Autumn it's set to be a massive year for Black Pumas.

We're able to premiere the full video for album highlight 'Black Moon Rising', a woozy jammer with an impeccably designed chorus.

Soothing and addictive, the visuals are a slick, stylish counterpart to Black Pumas' potent vision.

Tune in now.

Catch Black Pumas at the following shows:

November

19 Bristol The Louisiana

20 London Dingwalls

21 Manchester YES (The Pink Room)

22 Glasgow Audio

23 Dublin The Grand Social

Photo Credit: Greg Giannukos

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.