Track Of The Day 21/5 - LYRA

Ireland's LYRA can only be herself.

A bold, vivid talent, her voices carries within in all manner of possibilities, ready to be expressed.

New single 'Never Let Go' continues her rise, a bold, cinematic piece of music, one that enraptures at every turn.

Out now, it's a song about collapsing relationships, and the damage that can be caused by putting your faith in the wrong person.

"This was a really tough song for me to write," she explains, "because I made a huge mistake and my heart still hurts when I think about it. It was just an amazing feeling - falling in love and being so loved in return - but I was definitely still in a raw place from the last bozo and feeling quite insecure - like it was all too good to be true...."

The video builds on this, while placing LYRA front and centre, allowing her to transfer those negative experiences into something positive. She says:

"Shooting the video for ‘Never Let Go’ was so much fun - although a little bit nerve wracking! I decided for this video I wanted to tell more of a story, to express how I felt when I wrote this song and what it’s all about."

"I fecked up with a guy I really liked and I just had to get him back. It was great to do something different from the ‘Falling’ video, which was pure music performance. I love performing, so getting to put this to use in more of an acting role was great craic - I got to roll around with a hunky guy!!! Thankfully we laughed a LOT which made it less mortifying!"

Directed by female Iranian director Somayeh , you can watch 'Never Let Go' below.

