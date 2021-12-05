Track Of The Day 21/5 - Georgia Anne Muldrow

Georgia Anne Muldrow is out there on her own.

The composer and multi-instrumentalist is busy finessing an incredibly unique style, one that touches on club tropes, free improvisation, and more.

New project 'VWETO III' is out now, and it leans on her formative hip-hop influences, acting as a homage to the progressive work done by J Dilla, Madlib, and countless others.

As she puts it: “VWETO III is intended for movement. It’s to be played when you birth yourself back outside after a long introspective period to get the things you need. It intends for you to be your own superhero and wants to be your theme for power.”

The bubbling electronics are linked to a heavy-hitting percussive engine, allowing Georgia Anne Muldrow to connect disparate styles and influences.

There's further sign of her immaculate world-building tendencies, too, particularly on album standout 'Mufaro's Garden'.

A key moment on the record, those Herbie Hancock keys have jazz leanings that echo her Jyoti alias, while sitting in a realm of their own.

We've grabbed the full video - check it out below.

Grab 'VWETO III' HERE.

Photo Credit: Antoinette A. Brock

- - -

