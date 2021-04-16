Track Of The Day 21/4 - Sarah Walk

Sarah Walk is a believer in second chances.

An artist who wrestles with openness, she holds on to subjects like redemption as anchors within a rapidly moving world.

New EP 'Simply' is out on June 24th via One Little Independent Records, a collection of reworks and new material, a song cycle that revels in its limitations.

The EP arises from frustrations that surrounded her recent album 'Another Me', with Sarah Walk opting to take a moment to breathe.

As a result, there's a freshness and a sense of balance to her new EP, one that finds the songwriter operating with a confident inquisitiveness.

She comments...

"When I was writing and recording the LP 'Another Me', I was experiencing so much anxiety that every decision felt paralysing - which is actually the theme of a few songs on the album. So having this opportunity to revisit these songs in a new moment and headspace, to make brand new decisions and explorations has proven to me that no decision is the end-all-be-all. You can always adjust, you can always change. In the end, it was me committing to the decisions that led me to this opportunity to abandon them."

We're able to share 'secrets', and it's electronic delineations can't quite mask the subtle R&B elements that Sarah manages to twist into fresh shapes. A gorgeous listen, it's dazzling in its simplicity and endearing organic in spite of its digital framework.

Tune in now.

