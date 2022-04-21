Track Of The Day 21/4 - Mac Wetha

London multi-hyphenate Mac Wetha is one of the city's true heroes.

Hugely respected by his peers, he's contributed to a vast amount of projects, ranging from touring with beabadoobee to playing a key role in Clash cover stars NiNE8 Collective.

His own work is worth seeking out, a kind of pan-genre mash up that moves from indie to pop via rap, while pursuing its own remarkable lane.

'Dani Song' is Mac Wetha at his most dynamic, the raw, punk-edged sound allowing his feelings to come to the surface.

Riffing on those formative pop-punk and emo influences, the lyrics deal with the self-destructive elements of becoming overly reliant on your partner.

In Mac’s own words; “‘Dani Song’ is about leaning on your partner so hard that you lose your own footing”.

Thomas Davis directs the visuals, which dive into the raucous energy-shock of the song itself - tune in now.

Mac Wetha's 'Cloud Paint' will be released this summer on Dirty Hit.

Photo Credit: Stuart Nimmo

