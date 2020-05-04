Track Of The Day 21/4 - Bananagun

There's something special happening in Melbourne right now.

The Australian city is home to an array of underground networks, fusing together vastly disparate musical forms to create something unique.

We've gone deep on the city's beat communities before, but this energy is also rippling through the area's guitar groups.

Take Bananagun. No ordinary proposition, their breezy pop-edged guitar bedlam swoops from Os Mutantes to The Monks, with a side order of Fela Kuti.

Riotous, sunshine laden songwriting, the group's new album 'The True Story Of Bananagun' lands on June 26th.

Out via Full Time Hobby, it's led by fizzing afrobeat stomper 'People Talk Too Much' and it's glorious, chanted chorus.

"We didn't want to do what everyone else was doing,” the band’s founder, guitarist, vocalist and flautist Nick van Bakel says. “We wanted it to be vibrant, colourful and have depth like the jungle. Like an ode to nature."

Tune in now.

