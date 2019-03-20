Track Of The Day 21/3 - Kerli

Kerli's intoxicating dark-pop continually veers towards the unknown.

Second album 'Shadow Works' is out now, a bold statement that matches sensual desire to crisp, adventurous production.

A multi-dimensional experience, Kerli has shared a series of dynamic visuals on her Instagram, building into a digital fairytale.

Album highlight 'Savages' is an astonishing blast of future-pop, as she puts it “a story of a toxic love...”

“It is an unfoldment of two human beings,” Kerli continues, “their divinity and their deepest, darkest shadows.”

Pirouetting into crystalline sonics, her voices ruptures: “As I cough out fire, you’re lighting up...”

We're able to share the full video for 'Savages', a stunning visual experience crafted in her native Estonia. Kerli comments...

Creating the visual for 'Savages' with my friend Iizii has been one of the most adventurous art projects of my life. We built the sets and costumes and shot it in Estonia. We then headed to Egypt to edit the video and finally, ended up in LA to colour and finesse it.

The whole process took us four months and we were constantly stretching the limits of what we thought we were capable of while fully honouring the promise we made when we started - to have so much fun that not a moment of it would feel like work.

Tune in now.

