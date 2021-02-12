Track Of The Day 2/12 - WILSN

Melbourne's WILSN places a fresh twist on a classic sound.

Steeped in vintage soul, her impeccable delivery is matched to no small degree of swagger, and ebullient personality.

One of Australia's most-tipped artists right now, she's been snapped up by Ivy League Records following a scramble for her signature.

Sublime soul with an analogue touch, she's reminiscent of Sharon Jones, the Dap Tone school, and of course our very own Amy Winehouse.

Working with producer Stephen Charles, her new single 'You Know Better' is about relationship trauma, and the importance of trust; it's about learning to follow your instincts, and prioritising your own happiness.

A delicious pop song with a thirst for revenge, 'You Know Better' finds WILSN's gorgeous voice bouncing off those fantastic Stax style horns.

We've first play of the video - check it out below.

- - -