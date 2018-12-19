Track Of The Day 21/12 - Beckie Margaret

Beckie Margaret is part of the burgeoning creative community centred on Southend.

Working with Cool Thing Records, her brooding songwriting has an enveloping, languid, but highly emotional feel.

New single 'New York' is a remarkable return, a poignant piece of darkly glamorous pop music reminiscent of Lana Del Rey or even Leonard Cohen.

Beckie says the song is about “the one that got away. It’s about the other woman, the betrayal and ultimately the heartbreak.”

Standing apart from what is around her, the new single is an self-described oddity. She continues: “to me it’s quite important that this track doesn’t fit in. I think the message of the song required something less contemporary than my previous songs.“

Andrew Delaney directs the striking, powerful video, and you can check it out below.

Catch Beckie Margaret at London's Islington venue on March 29th.

