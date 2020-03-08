Track Of The Day 21/10 - Molly Payton

Molly Payton was forced to switch hemispheres as a teen, relocating to London with her family.

A world away from her native New Zealand, the move caused Molly to look inwards, analysing who she is, and who she wants to become.

Linking with a crew of like-minded musicians - Oscar Lang is a friend, beabadoobee has been a constant source of advice - Molly shared her first EP in a DIY fashion, and promptly lit up the internet.

Pensive, introspective songwriting worth of Lucy Dacus or Snail Mail, there's also a gilded pop edge to her work, one that transforms the melancholy into something beatific.

New EP 'Porcupine' is incoming, and it features production from London indie man-about-town Oli Barton-Wood. It feels like a real step forwards, a palpable progression for her artistry.

She comments: "'Porcupine' is an EP I wrote during my first summer out of high school. It’s about making mistakes within love and friendships and learning from them. The EP is like a time capsule from that time of my life and it's full of nostalgia."

New single 'Going Heavy' moves with incredible abandon, the crunching guitars pushing into fresh spaces, opening up new avenues for communication.

She adds: "The track ‘Going Heavy’ is about being young and reckless. It’s hard not to feel a bit directionless sometimes these days, but I find comfort in the fact that no one really has any idea what the fuck they’re doing. The song is really just about everyone enjoying being lost together."

We're able to share the full video, and it takes you into Molly Payton's bedroom, the source of her introspective invention.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Zachary Sunman

