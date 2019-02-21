Track Of The Day 21/10 - Lung Dart

Lung Dart have long been drawn to a specific time and place.

The electronic pairing have zoned in on the Millennium Dome, New Labour's inflated testament to the dawning of a new millennium.

Playing with elements of millennial melancholia, their new album 'Slouching Towards Meridian' is a 12 track exploration of this heady atmosphere.

Out on November 29th via PRAH Recordings, the record focusses on the Millennium Dome's Rest Zone, and there's a dichotomy between the relaxing, almost ambience elements, and the digital poignancy for an era lost.

We're able to showcase new track 'A Thousand People Floating', and it's a gorgeous achievement, continually pulled between memory and realisation.

Tim Clay and James Rapson link to add a painterly touch, the hazy electronic Pointillism expanding to ask existential questions amid the digital beauty.

Tune in now.

'Slouching Towards Meridian' will be released on November 29th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.