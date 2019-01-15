Track Of The Day 21/1 - The Parrots

Madrid's finest garage punk wrecking crew The Parrots have dug out their passports.

A full North American tour is in the works, and if last Autumn's UK jaunt is anything to go by then it's bound to be a riot.

Calling a halt after a sweat-bound Brixton Windmill affair, the tour included old favourites, deep cuts, and the odd blast of something new.

New single 'Cigarette Burns' is a barbed three minute blaster, a jolt against boredom and the lingering ennui of the everyday.

The sound of beer cans colliding against guitar strings and sweat pouring over amplifiers, 'Cigarette Burns' is a non-stop riot from start to finish.

Diego, who fronts the band, states: “People grow, the city shrinks, love is like a wave, hits you again and again… fight against the predictable or fall into boredom, don’t give in to the meaninglessness of some relationships and take control of your own decisions.”

Tune in below.

