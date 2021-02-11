Track Of The Day 2/11 - Miso Extra

Miso Extra seems to thrive on existing between different worlds.

Fully bilingual, this English-Japanese all-rounder was raised on a mixture of UK kids TV and anime, switching it up between Stateside hip-hop, electronics, and the sounds of London in the process.

A short burst of singles have lit up an inferno of hype, with her dexterous imagination finding solutions to problems other artists can't even comprehend.

Debut EP 'Great Taste' is incoming, and her emphatic new single 'Deep Fried' deftly illustrates Miso Extra's incredible sense of imagination.

Switching it up between styles and languages, even, 'Deep Fried' is a song about infatuation, with Miso struggling to control her feelings.

She comments...

"Food for me is a love language (be it the preparation, serving, or the eating of it) and Deep Fried pays homage to that. The track celebrates the sudden overwhelming feeling of being drawn to someone, and I've likened the sensuality of this experience to eating deep fried food. Whilst mostly being in a fantastical dream-like state, the song's English rap acts as a break from this; it is like a Freudian slip of me revealing my subconscious feelings."

The video moves from live footage - shot in an Asian restaurant - and animation, brilliantly expanding on Miso Extra's creative universe.

Already a force to be reckoned with, you can check out 'Deep Fried' below.

Photo Credit: Sirui Ma

