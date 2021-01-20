Track Of The Day 21/1 - Kessler

Rotterdam based club force Kessler has many layers to his music.

Sure, those system heaters deliver a colossal impact, but there's also a great deal of nuance to his work.

Born in Northern Ireland, he infuses his music with his experiences, resulting in a spacious, emotive use of sound.

New EP 'Ambivalent' impacts shortly on Shall Not Fade, six hefty club-oriented pieces that find Kessler treading on new ground.

We're able to share new cut 'Vrieselaan' and it pierces Kessler's dreamier side, with its future-facing sonics moving in a zero gravity terrain.

Josh Meany directs the visual, one that explores Kessler's life in the Netherlands while triggering memories of outdoor festivals and club spaces.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.