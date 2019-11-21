Track Of The Day 21/1 - Chastity

Chastity is a voice for the outsider, the underdog, and the misunderstood.

Hymns for the marginalised, this Whitby, Canada aesthete sculpts rugged, guitar pop anthems, with crunching riffs and glorious lyricism.

Recent album 'Home Made Satan' scorched this point home, a fine distillation of his aural stance.

Set to support DIIV on their upcoming European tour, Chastity has sculpted a full video for vital album cut 'Strife'.

Focussing on the tension between talented individual thought and the often oppressive world around us, the clip hones in on a young boy who plays the role of a devil.

Chastity explains:

"Holden, who plays the devil in the video, is a great and imaginative young illustrator."

"He has an Instagram (@holdendraws) where he sells all of his drawings and puts money made toward causes he’s passionate about. He’s ten years old, the kid is wicked. All the drawings in this video are his."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jabari Flemings

