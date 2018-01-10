Track Of The Day 2/10 - Go Dark

Sante Fe-via-Oakland duo Go Dark make music for the outer fringes, the torn down environs on the outskirts of town.

Distorted 808 runs matched to glitch melodies, channelled through a punk aesthetic, their future-facing approach tears down the barricades and unleashes emotional hell.

In a good way, of course...

New album 'Neon Young' arrives on January 18th, following two sought after EPs that brought the project's sonic ruptures to a wider audience.

John Carpenter style urban dystopia built from a trash aesthetic, Neon Young's work is coupled to a resolute honesty that flirts with naked autobiography.

'Violetest Red' is taken from the incoming record, and it's one of Go Dark's more restrained moments, betraying a kind of frayed, burned out digital beauty.

With the sighing vocals and the lingering synth phantasia, 'Violetest Red' has a kind of distorted poetry in its beating heart.

Tune in now.

