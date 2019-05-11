Track Of The Day 2/1 - Meridian Dan

Meridian Dan re-asserted himself in 2019, using that 12 month spell to share some studio fire that re-connected with his roots.

Tracks such as 'Vegan Chat' dipped back into his grime background, while also offering up something new, taking cues from both sides of the Atlantic.

Ending the year in fine style, Meridian Dan linked with Faze Miyake for new single 'Pause' and it takes both artists into a fresh creative space.

UK rap with an outward looking appeal, Faze works the production but also gets behind the mic, supplying that succinct hook amid some ominous bars.

Direct but continually delivering some unexpected moments, it's a vibrant team up, part of Meridian Dan's year-long creative flex.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.