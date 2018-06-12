Track Of The Day 2/1 - Cheerbleederz

It's the start of a New Year, a time for fresh resolutions, and new opportunities.

It's time to give new bands a chance, so we're delighted that the excellently-monikered Cheerbleederz have stumbled across our path.

New EP 'Faceplant' emerged via the fine folks at Alcopop! Records during the last weeks of 2018, and it's bright, vivid songwriting lit up the fading embers of the old year.

Kicking off 2019 with a bang, the trio have sculpted a video for EP standing out 'Staying Up Late' and it's a superb, cute-as-hell intro to their world.

The song itself is all nagging guitar lines, urgent vocals, and a snappy chorus, while the video emphasises that longing for communication and the simple pleasures music can bring.

Tune in now.

