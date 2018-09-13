Track Of The Day 20/9 - Grace Carter

Grace Carter is confident enough to know she can wait.

Playing key support slots with the likes of Dua Lipa and Rag'n'Bone Man, she's learned by watching them from the side of the stage, honing her craft at every step.

With her new four track EP out now, it could be time for Grace Carter to go out there and make that stage her own.

A flurry of Autumn tour dates contain some high profile headline shows, including a date at London's Village Underground.

With rehearsals ongoing, Grace Carter has shot a video for beautiful, soulful lament 'Why Her Not Me', a song about family, rejection, and overcoming troubled times to find empowerment.

She explains:

“I wrote this song about my father choosing another life over raising me. This video represents the literal and emotional journey I took, only to find out he wanted them and not me. Everyone can relate to the feeling of not being good enough and the frustration that comes with that.”

Rooted in that strong, yearning vocal, the visuals focus on that little girl, and the emotional journey she undertakes.

Tune in now.

Catch Grace Carter at the following shows:

October

22 Manchester Soup Kitchen

23 Dublin Sugar Club

25 Glasgow Nice N Sleazy

27 Leeds Chapel

29 London Village Underground (HEADLINE SHOW)

